Is Meghan McCain Joining 'The Talk' Following Exit From 'The View'?

Meghan McCain recently announced her exit from The View, and now there is speculation she could be joining The Talk. The National Enquirer published a story on the rumors, quoting a source who claimed that McCain's most recent on-air verbal battle with Whoopi Goldberg was what drove her to quit. "Differences in opinion aside, they never really liked each other," the anonymous insider told the outlet. "They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard."

The source went on to say, "Meghan’s latest on-air brawl with Whoopi has made her realize she’ll always be the whipping girl on the show and she’s definitely looking for greener pastures where she would be appreciated! The timing couldn’t be more right for Meghan." The source added that McCain could be filling the spot that Sharon Osbourne left when she exited The Talk earlier this year. "This is a perfect time for her to make her move – and that would be the perfect place," the source said.

"With Sharon gone and the producers looking to revamp the crew of co-hosts, she could step in and be a power player right away!" the source continued. "Meghan could slide right in and be a prominent conservative voice in a similar setting. And she believes she wouldn’t have to fear constant put-downs from her co-stars – it’s a perfect fit!"

Gossip Cop reports that it has investigated the claims by the unnamed source, but currently has found no concrete evidence that McCain is jumping to The Talk. The outlet also pointed to the fact that she is technically exiting with two years still left on her contract, so that would impact her ability to move to a rival daytime talk show. Additionally, Gossip Cop notes that The National Enquirer was correct in their preliminary reporting of McCain exiting The Talk, though the co-panelist offered a different reason for her exit.

When announcing her exit, McCain explained that it was not due to politics, but rather a desire to spend more time with her family, including her newborn baby. "This was not an easy decision," she said. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like." McCain will still be on The View until the end of July.