‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Tobi Bamtefa Teases ‘Juicy’ Season 4 Ahead (Exclusive)

Kingstown is “up for grabs” in Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, and there’s plenty of “juicy” action to come as a gang war threatens to swallow up the town.

Ahead of Sunday’s Season 4 premiere of the Paramount+ drama starring Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Tobi Bamtefa opened up to PopCulture.com about what’s to come for Kingstown and his character, Bunny Washington.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s more of an escalation of things from the previous season,” Bamtefa teased of the conflict sparked by the Russian mob’s elimination in Season 3. “Now we’re seeing the blow-up of that.”

(Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

“The Russians were in charge, they were running stuff, and obviously they were run out of town, so now, Kingstown is up for grabs,” he continued. “Now there is a tussle for it.”

Bamtefa admitted that this season of the crime thriller “really had [him] shook” with the “wild” twists and turns that await the characters.

“I was quite like, ‘Yo, this is wild,’” he recalled of reading the Season 4 scripts for the first time. “But also very much in line with the world that they live in. … But it’s still surprising and terrifying and beautiful — all that good juicy stuff.”

When it comes to his character Bunny, Bamtefa revealed that fans will quickly see if the drug dealer is able to expand the way he wanted in Season 3.

(Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Bunny might be a little rough around the edges, but Bamtefa said he tries to find the “human vulnerabilities” in all of his characters, even if “their moral compass is dubious at best and non-existent at worst.”

“I think I played a little bit more into that [this season], because in the previous season, he’d suffer a couple of losses,” he explained. “You get to see how that kind of shapes his perspective moving forward.”

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 debuts Sunday, Oct. 26 on Paramount+.