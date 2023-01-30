'Mayfair Witches': Beth Grant Talks Fiery Scene at End of Episode 4 (Exclusive)

The fourth episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches aired on AMC Sunday night, and the ending was interesting, to say the least. Carlotta, played by Beth Grant, attempted to kill Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) by lighting the dining room on fire. As Rowan tries to escape, Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) gets stabbed by Carlotta, and it sets up an interesting fifth episode. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Grant who explains why Carlotta tries to kill Rowan.

"I invite her to the house, not just to control her, but to love her, and to teach her the ways, and to teach her the better way," Grant exclusively told PopCulture. "But then I invite her to the funeral, and lo and behold, she shows up. Then she does come to the house, and I talk to her, and I warn her, there are people that will lie to her, but I won't. I think that I really have hope in her. I send her off to the house. 'Go around the house. Make yourself at home. Go into your mother's bedroom. Go into Deirdre's bedroom. Make yourself at home.' Then I come up to get her for dinner, and she's got the necklace on, and she's touching herself sensually. I know I've lost to Lasher once again."

(Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)

Grant continued: "I think I'm heartbroken. I think I'm devastated. I don't want to burn the house down. The house is a character in this too. I love this house. I love being a Mayfair. I just want to save us. So I think the last thing I want to do is to kill her, to burn the house down, to hurt anyone. But I'm lost in my desperation."

In Episode 4, Rowan continues to learn about her family and finds out that she is a designee and technically owns the Mayfair home. Carlotta believes that she is the owner of the house because she thinks it's best for the family. "I don't know that she consciously is, but she, again, is always thinking of the betterment of the family," Grant says when asked if Carlotta is jealous of Rowan for being a designee. "But of course, she has her own interests in mind as well. She feels that she should be the one that's in charge. She's brilliant herself. She's an attorney. She's smart. She's been given all these talents that haven't been used. And her mother was a witch and was very smart. So I think that, yeah, she feels she should be the one to run the business and to own the precious house."

Only four episodes are remaining, and Grant says the rest of the season will be intense. "I only speak to my storyline, but I think certainly in episode five, you're going to find out some secrets," she said. "You're going to understand some things about Carlotta. It may make you like her more. It may make you like her less. But I think you'll make some discoveries that'll be great fun." New episodes of Mayfair Witches air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.