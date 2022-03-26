‘Mayans M.C.’ Goes to War Against ‘Sons of Anarchy’ in Season 4 Trailer

Mayans M.C. is going to war in season 4, placing the Mayans motorcycle club directly in conflict with SAMCRO from the show’s predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. After planting seeds in the season 3 finale, the Reyes brothers and the rest of the Mayans club are choosing sides.

According to Deadline, the trailer gives us some wild imagery that includes EZ riding on a collision course with Taza after the events of the season 3 finale. All of this drops in between the storm ripping between SAMCRO and the Mayans, charging at each other and bringing up memories of the original series for fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/v3BYtlxN9l0

Deadline also tries to bait the hook for special returns for the Sons side of the equation, even trying to dig up Charle Hunnam’s Jax Taylor due to a look-alike fighting star JD Pardo in the trailer. This return and many others from Sons of Anarchy don’t make sense, though, and are longshots at best.

As fans will know, Jax Teller and many of his club brethren from the series are already dead in the world of Mayans M.C., with Chibbs the only original star to appear in the spin-off. That said, Tommy Flanagan has made clear he’s fully done with the SAMCRO universe after landing a villainous role on . “I’m doing a proper show now.” Flanagan told Deadline, adding that Chibs likely has a”sweetheart” and is “riding through the mountains with a smelly leather jacket on. God bless him.”

So who could we see return in season 4? Deadline points out that David LaBrava’s Happy could be poised to return and seems to appear in the trailer as part of the SAMCRO forces. Kim Coates’ Tig is also still kicking around after the SoA finale, meaning his return could always happen if the right deal is struck. What will be interesting is seeing how the Sons of Anarchy world plays out without any influence of original creator Kurt Sutter. His firing in 2019 left co-creator of Mayans M.C. Elgin James running the show, so it’ll be fun to see where he guides the series as it continues moving forward.

Mayans M.C. season 4 is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The show will then drop on Hulu the next day as part of the FX on Hulu offerings.