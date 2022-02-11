‘Power Book IV: Force’ Tommy Flannagan, Lili Simmons Detail How to Play a Lovable Villain

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) isn’t the only villain in Power Book IV: Force. Surrounded by new characters in a new city, the playing field for the once-second in command of New York looks very different as he attempts to divide and conquer the drug game in Chicago. Tommy Flanagan and Lili Simmons portray a father-daughter drug dealing duo, Walter and Claudia Flynn in the show –– and both actors have mastered the art of playing a lovable villain.

Simmons, who previously worked on , has learned a few techniques to make these otherwise nefarious figures somewhat redeemable in a way that makes them fan favorites. On a series where most of the characters exhibit villainous qualities, Simmons finds comfort in knowing that the experience isn’t completely cut and dry for her character. “I think it’s not black and white. Everyone is gray,” she says. “I think I love Claudia and I think every decision she makes is right. But I’m biased. I think she’s a lot more than just a bad guy, you know, I think she sees a lot of opportunity and in Tommy Egan as well.”

“She [Claudia] does it for the love of her family too,” she continued. “The loyalty rings true. And I think every character has good and bad to them which makes it exciting. You don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Flanagan, who has some experience playing ne’er do well characters as seen from his experience on , doesn’t find his character to have a redeeming quality to him at all. In fact, he finds his character to be a “f––ing psychopath.” “I don’t think the guy thinks he’s a charming gentleman who I don’t think he thinks he’s a nice guy at all. I think he’s a f––ing, he’s a psychopath and we all are. It’s funny. Watch all these psychopaths bounce off each other and be so adorable. So adorable.” Power Book IV: Force premieres on Feb. 6 on Starz.