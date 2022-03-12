‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere Date: What to Know

Mayans M.C. fans Season 4 has a premiere date. Per FX, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, which stars J.D. Pardo, will be back with new episodes on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes of the biker gang series will also be released on Hulu after their traditional broadcasts. Hulu is also home to the first three seasons, so viewers can catch up on past events in the series.

The events depicted in the show begin about two years after the end of Sons of Anarchy. The show is set in Santo Padre, a fictional California city close to the border with Mexico. Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is now a full-patch member of the Mayans M.C. Like Sons of Anarchy, it also has a massive ensemble cast, including Clayton Cardenas as EZ’s brother Angel and Sarah Bolger as EZ’s former girlfriend Emily Galindo. Other members of the cast include Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, and Emilio Rivera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 4 sees three stars added to the main roster. Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas were all promoted to the main cast. Their roles as Hank “El Tranq” Loza, Neron “Creeper” Vargas, and Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez were recurring for the first three seasons.

Mayans M.C. was created by Sons of Anarchy mastermind Kurt Sutter with Elgin James. Sutter served as executive producer and co-showrunner with James for the first two seasons. After FX received complaints about Sutter’s on-set behavior, he was fired and cut ties with the network. Sutter is now developing a Western series for Netflix called The Abandons. He is also working on the film This Beast for the streamer.

After the Season 3 finale aired back in May 2021, Irby told PopCulture.com that even he had no idea what could happen when the show returns. Irby stars as Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the presidente of the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre Chapter. He is one of the club’s co-founders and a cousin of Marcus Alvarez (Rivera).

“We might have bombs and C4s set up outside, we might have to take the heights on it and start poppin’ people from the top, because if we can keep that gate shut, it’s like the Trojan war, right? If we can keep them on the other side of the gate, there’s maybe going to be a chance, but there are quite a few Mayans out there,” Irby told PopCulture.com in May. “I gotta say, even watching the show and knowing what’s going to happen, I was like, ‘D— Elgin! So, listen, am I dead? Are we starting a whole new Mayans? Is it Mayans Tuscon? Mayans Oakland? What are we doing, brother?’”