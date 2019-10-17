‘Mayans M.C’ Star Michael Irby Hypes up Huge ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cameo

Mayans M.C. is staging a big Sons of Anarchy reunion in Episode 8, and the cast is just as excited to welcome the iconic characters. The trailer for the upcoming hour, titled “Kukulkan,” revealed the FX motorcycle series will see the return of Jax Teller’s original Sergeant-at-Arms, Chibs Telford (Tommy Flanagan). Series star Michael Irby, who plays Mayans club president Bishop, took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming guest appearance.

“What a Scotsman gotta do to get a drink around here,” Chibs asks in the promo as he greets the members of the club.

Irby celebrated the announcement by sharing a selfie of himself and Flanagan dressed in character from the set of the hit drama series.

“Flag on the play, and after further review the call has been reversed. No spoilers. See you next week good peeps. The #chibs is still out of the bag. Thanks for watching last night!! #mayansfx #mayansmc #sonsofanarchy #soa @tommyflanaganofficial #elpresidente #bishop #legend,” Irby wrote not he caption of the selfie.

Fans could not contain their excitement at the news and flooded the comments section with anticipation for the upcoming hour.

“Damn!!! One badass to another badass!!!” One fan commented.

“Love The Mayans my favorite show .it keeps getting better by episode. Keeps me on my toes lol .Love it can’t wait for next weeks episode,” another follower wrote.

“When next weeks(sic) preview came on my TV I spazzed so hard that I scared my boyfriend and our friends that were on Xbox live last night, to say that I’m beyond stoked is an understatement,” another user shared, counting the days for next Friday’s episode.

Chibs will be the latest Sons of Anarchy star to appear in the spinoff series. The series has made Happy (David Labrava) a significant character in one of the show’s key mysteries, surrounding the death of EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) mother. Chibs’ return should give an update on how SAMCRO has been doing since the death of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) in the SOA series finale.

Along with several references to the late Jax, the show also features Michael Ornstein’s Chucky as a recurring character. Katey Sagal also famously made a flashback cameo appearance in the show’s series premiere.

We’ll have to wait and see what brings Chibs to town. Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.