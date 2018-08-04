‘Mayans MC’ Star J.D. Pardo Makes Cheeky Comparison to Jax

Mayans MC star JD Pardo assured fans one key characteristic his character will share with Sons of Anarchy‘s Jax.

The actor shared quite a cheeky response to a fan who had a question regarding some fan-favorite moments involving Jax’s (Charlie Hunnam) frequent shots of his backside during the original series.

“I didn’t get a chance to ask [JD Pardo] if we’re going to see EZ’s butt as often as we saw Jax’s,” the user asked Pardo.

“I’m sure that won’t be a problem,” he replied.

Mayans MC follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

During the show’s Television Critics Association press tour panel Friday, co-creator Kurt Sutter said another key element of Jax’s life might show up on Mayans.

With the 4-year time jump between shows, Jax’s children Abel and Thomas would be 10 and 6 years old, respectively.

“I do think it would be interesting to see Jax’s sons faced with the reality of who their father was,” Kurt Sutter, creator of both Sons and Mayans, told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “Jax basically said [to ex-wife] Wendy], ‘Do not paint my existence and my life in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I’m a scum, and I’m a murderer, and they should have nothing to do with me,’ because he didn’t want them to face the same obstacles, the same draw to lineage that he had. To me, there’s potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest. But that would be down the line.”

Also during the panel, Sutter praised co-creator Elgin James for bringing authenticity to the new series.

“I was very aware that a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing a show solely that takes place in a Latino subculture and it’s not because it wasn’t politically correct,” he said. “It was about what made the most sense creatively.”

Along with Pardo, The new series also stars Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

Mayans MC premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. But you can watch the premiere early on FX+.