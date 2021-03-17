'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Premiere: Major Character Ready to Call It Quits

✖

Mayans M.C. kicked off Season 3 with two episodes on Tuesday night. Both episodes featured violent moments and created questions about the future of key characters. Specifically, the episodes made it appear that Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) is ready to walk away from "the life." Warning: spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere episodes.

The former President of the Oakland chapter of the Mayans, Alvarez hung up his Kutte during the first seasons of Mayans. He donned a suit and became the right-hand man of cartel leader Miguel Galindo. He has remained in this role for all of Season 2, but the first episodes of Season 3 put this future in doubt. Alvarez appeared to lose his enthusiasm for the dark world.

The first hint took place with the first glimpses into Alvarez's home life. Gone were the violent moments featuring motorcycle clubs or cartel members. Instead, he was focused on his significant other. There were even interactions with Paco's son when Alvarez and his partner watched over the child. The moments were heartwarming and stood in stark contrast to previous seasons.

The second major sign that Alvarez is reexamining his life occurred after a violent moment. Galindo shot Paco several times while blaming him for the death of his mother. The moment appeared to have a considerable impact on Alvarez given how frequently he and Paco interacted with each other.

As the former Mayans' president pulled into his driveway, he stopped and just stared at his front door while taking deep breaths. His partner came out onto the front steps, prompting Alvarez to climb out of his car and slowly head toward the house. He ultimately embraced his partner in a very emotional moment.

If Galindo continues to spiral after the death of his mother and continues killing people in his organization, there will be even more questions about Alvarez. Will he continue to work with the cartel or will he try to find other ways to spend the rest of his life? Would he consider returning to the Mayans? Of course, walking away from "the life" is not a simple matter. Most people that try to leave generally end up six feet under the ground.

The first two episodes of Mayans M.C. Season 3 aired Tuesday night and provided the first glimpse at the chaos that will unfold in the remaining episodes. New episodes will air every Tuesday and will become available on Hulu the next day.