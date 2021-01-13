‘Mayans M.C.’: JD Pardo Is Getting Shredded Ahead of Season 3

JD Pardo is toning up again following the holidays as he gears up for Mayans M.C’s new season. In a recent Instagram post he shared with fans, he not only showed off his biceps, but he also encouraged fans to guess what song he was listening to and if they guess it right, he would have a one-on-one Instagram Live with them. Pardo is wearing a black beanie with a black, cut-off shirt accessorized with black headphones in the photo.

“Getting ready to go back to work,” he started his caption before announcing his excitement to get back to work. “So excited I decided to take a picture of my left bicep. Oh! I’ll tell you what….If you can guess what song I’m listening to, we will set up an IG live just you and me. Hint: This song isn’t in my “work out” playlist. It was a random song by a female singer. I started laughing when this song came on. Forgot I even had this song in my library.”

Naturally, fans flooded the comment section as they guessed songs he could be listening to. After two successful seasons of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, the cast and crew had to take at least one year off due to the pandemic. Like many other television shows and films, everything was put on hold until studios could find a safe way to proceed with everything.

The second season ended in November 2019 in a major way. EZ (Pardo) finally earned his kutte and finally avenged his mother’s death. In a shootout that turned into a blood battle, the episode left its viewers with a lot of unanswered questions. Just ahead of the finale, FX announced they had renewed the show for a third season. The decision was made just weeks after Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter was fired from the series, although he was already making plans to hand over creative reigns to co-creator Elgin James.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” Nick Good, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”