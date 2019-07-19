‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Trailer Revealed

Mayans M.C. released the official trailer for its upcoming second season Friday, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect for season 2 of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

“We’ve hit an ugly bump. We’ve got to do something. Or we lose everything,” Santo Padre club president Obsipo “Bishop” Losa (Michael Irby) says in the trailer. “Nothing blows back on the Mayans.”

Another gripping moment teases some vital information Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is dying to tell his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas).

“We need to talk, Angel,” EZ says before Angel turns away. “There’s nothing to talk about,” he says.

“It’s about Mom,” EZ responds. “I know who killed her.”

The season is likely to focus on the tension that’s been brewing between the two brothers. “This s— with you and Angel. Work it out,” Bishop tells EZ.

But the drama with Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) is not to be forgotten, and the trailer shows Potter speaking with Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), the head of the Galindo Cartel, about setting up Luisa “Adelita” Espina, the leader of the rebels.

“I need your help with our rebel queen,” Potter tells Miguel.

“You need me to get her dirty,” Miguel says.

“Get her bloody,” Potter affirms.

Earlier this week, the series revealed a teaser for Friday’s trailer on the show’s official Instagram account.

“It ain’t fun if it can’t kill you,” Johnny “El Coco” Cruz tells EZ before the blink-and-you’ll miss it sequence previews all the drama the motorcycle club will encounter when it returns for a new chapter in September.

Mayans debuted its first season in September 2018 and became the year’s No. 1 new cable drama series.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement when the show was first renewed for season 2. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The Season 2 premiere will have a lot of ground to cover, as the show left fans with a giant cliffhanger revealing the person responsible for EZ’s mother’s death was a beloved character from the show’s flagship series, Sons of Anarchy. It remains to be seen how much the storyline will affect the future of the show, as the Mayans also begin a new dangerous partnership with the Galindo cartel.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.