‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Premiere Features 3 Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Returns

Mayans M.C.‘s Season 2 premiere featured the return of three memorable Sons of Anarchy characters, ensuring both shows will continue to mesh seamlessly this year. The FX motorcycle drama is known for delving into the mythology established by its flagship series, including characters from the beloved show playing vital roles in current storylines.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 1: “Xbalanque”

The season opener picks up eight months after the events of the Season 1 finale, which revealed beloved Sons of Anarchy character Happy (David Labrava) was the person responsible for killing EZ and Angel’s mother. The episode also established that the brothers are still not on speaking terms after Angel (Clayton Cardenas) found out about EZ’s (JD Pardo) betrayal, and that their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) had known about EZ’s deal with the authorities all along. Angel did not reveal EZ’s secret to the rest of the club, however, and kept his distance, creating suspicion among the Mayans.

Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) returned early in the episode as he continued his partnership with the Galindo cartel to track down Adelita (Carla Baratta) — though Miguel and the Mayans are working with her and Los Olvidados behind his back.

While Angel and EZ fulfilled their deal with Potter at the end of Season 1, he does not seem to be done uncovering the families secrets. The episode showed him arriving at Felipe’s butcher shop and revealing he knows about his former identity of Ignacio Cortina and his previous work with the cartel. Though he did not reveal any information at the time, it seems Felipe’s past will be a major plot point this season.

The episode also saw the return of Michael Ornstein’s Chucky, who is still working for the Mayans at the junkyard. He and Happy shared a heartbreaking scene in which they remembered the late Jax Teller (Sons’ Charlie Hunnam), before they were interrupted by Felipe’s arrival. Happy seems distraught when he sees the man and finds out from Chucky that he is Angel and EZ’s father. Happy appears to connect the dots about having killed their mother in that tense moment.

After the Mayans discover one of the members of the Tucson charter of the club had been stealing from the drugs they were transporting, Bishop (Michael Irby) tells EZ he doesn’t care what caused the rift between the two brothers, but it’s time for them to make amends.

The end of the episode shows Happy supposedly back in Charming looking through old files when he finds information about EZ’s mother. Next to it he sees Felipe’s photo and realizes he may be in trouble. At the same time EZ, who had previously gotten information on Happy from his local police friend, arrives at Angel’s apartment and demands to speak with him.

The episode ends on a dramatic cliffhanger as Angel tells his brother he has nothing to say to him, but everything changes when EZ reveals he knows who killed their mother.

Will the road to revenge lead the brothers to hunt Happy down? Why did Happy kill their mom? Why does Potter care so much about Felipe’s past? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.