‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2’s Premiere Date Was Just Revealed, and Fans Are Pumped

Fans are ready to roll out following FX‘s announcement that Mayans M.C. Season 2 is set to premiere this fall. The network announced in a press release on June 24 that the sophomore season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series will be riding back onto TV screens on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET, almost exactly a year from the date of the September 4, 2018 premiere of the series.

News that Mayans M.C. is set to return in the span of just a few months was met with excitement from fans, who are still reeling from the Season 1 finale and eager to rev the engines back up.

“So so happy to have [Mayans M.C.] season 2 premiere in my calendar!!!! Cant get here soon enough!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Thank God…..finally a season 2 premiere date very happy,” another added.

“My show is coming back,” one fan exclaimed.

“Finally!!” wrote a fourth. “It’s forever away but at least we know now when it come back on.”

Created by SOA creator Kurt Sutter, Mayans M.C. was given an early second season renewal, FX announcing the news just four episodes into the series’ 10-episode freshman season.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement after the renewal announcement.

“The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James,” he added. “We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

“The Mayans M.C. mythology sprung from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch, knows it has become its own mythical creature,” added Sutter.

At the time of the renewal, the series had been ranked as the top-rated new cable series among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and topped all male demographics. It was averaging 8.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

Set three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is fresh out of prison and a new prospect of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

The series stars J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino.

Mayans M.C. Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.