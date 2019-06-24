‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

Mayans M.C. fans will be excited to know that FX has announced when they can expect Season 2 of the motorcycle gang drama to premiere.

According to a press release from the Network, “Mayans M.C. Returns for Its Second Season on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.”

This is essentially just one year almost to the day that series’ debut episode aired, as the show launched on Sept. 4, 2018.

Notably, the Season 2 renewal was initially announced before the first season had even aired its finale.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement after the renewal announcement.

“The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James,” he added. “We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Back in May, series co-creator Kurt Sutter shared that he had been to the first Mayans M.C. Season 2 table read and added that the theme of the new season will be “power.”

The table read post seems to fall in line with a previous statement that Sutter made about Season 2’s production start.

“I’ll probably start back up with the writers at the end of January,” he told The Hollywood Reporter after the Season 1 finale.

“We’ll go back into production around the end of May. I like to have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things,” Sutter went on to say. “We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season two. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

While no new casting news was announced at the time of the Season 2 premiere date reveal, it is presumed that all the major cast is returning.