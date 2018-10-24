‘Mayans M.C.’ Reveals What Happened to EZ and Emily’s Baby

One of the biggest mysteries of Mayans M.C.‘s first season is the fate of EZ Reyes and Emily Thomas’ child. In Tuesday night’s episode, the truth leaked out.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 8.

A bulk of season 1’s eighth episode focuses on Emily (Sarah Bolger) being detained as federal agents interrogate her husband, cartel leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). At one point, two officials, one of which is Agent Bowen (Curtiss Cook), begin to question Emily.

“I want to see my lawyer, and I want to see my son,” Emily says.

“You don’t make the demands,” Bowen says. “You’re lucky you aren’t in a cell.”

Emily hits back, saying, “I am not in a cell because this is all bulls—. You didn’t charge Miguel, which means you just want something and you think you can use me as leverage.”

Bowen cuts to the chase, laying out the presumed fate of EZ and Emily’s baby, which was conceived a 8 years ago. It seems Emily aborted the baby, as many viewers predicted.

“8 years ago, you had an abortion. Was EZ Reyes the father?” Bowen asks.

As one would imagine, the infuriates Emily, who claps back in anger.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” she says.

Bowen replies, “It’s a simple yes or no question.”

Before any further details are given, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) enters and shuts down Bowen’s line of questioning.

“No, Agent Bowen, it’s not,” Potter says. “It’s tactless, ham-fisted, and now you put Mrs. Thomas on the defensive, undermining the whole comfort strategy.”

The two agents leave, and Potter is quick to apologize for the question and does not push her for any further details.

“Apologies,” Potter says. “I assure you that was not some sort of good cop/bad cop routine. I genuinely dislike that man.”

EZ and Emily’s child was first mentioned in a flashback in the series’ first episode.

As EZ serves a lengthy sentence at the Stockton penitentiary, Emily visits to confront him about why he has not been accepting her visits.

“I drive up here every week,” Emily says. “I don’t know s—. I would sit here for hours. Just waiting until some guard would send me home. No explanation. No calls. You don’t answer my letters. I thought something … I thought maybe you were hurt.”

EZ then breaks up with her in an attempt to spare her from heartbreak and to prepare himself for the rough life he has ahead.

“I’m looking at 20 years, ‘Em. My life is done,” EZ says. “Seeing you, seeing you trying to hold on to some future, it’s bulls—. Hope is cruel.”

Emily replies, “We’re done? That’s it? Three years, over bulls—? You made that decision for both of us. So I have to make this one.”

Emily slams down ultrasound photos and leaves the visitation area. EZ then chases after her but is detained by guards.

While it was presumed the child was not carried to term, the options of adoption or a miscarriage were on the table. However, this mention of an abortion by federal agents seems to solve the mystery.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

