‘Mayans M.C.’ Remembers ‘Sons of Anarchy’s Jax Teller Before Breathtaking Cliffhanger

Mayans M.C. is getting closer to its flagship series Sons of Anarchy than ever this season, as EZ and Angel search for answers about their mother’s death. The FX motorcycle drama took a detour in the story of the Reyes brothers’ search for Happy (David Labrava) after one of their own was killed by a crooked cop in Stockton but ended the hour in a familiar location for fans of the original series and everyone involved in danger.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2 Episode 3: “Camazotz”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tuesday’s episode of the hit cable drama centered mostly on the aftermath of the crooked cop killing a Mayan in Stockton, leading to the entire club plotting their revenge after losing one of their own. Back in Santo Padre, Emily (Sarah Bolger) took a step toward danger as she bribed an old friend to help gain an advantage with her plans for the border town.

The incidents in Stockton brought Bishop (Michael Irby), Coco (Richard Cabral), Taza (Raoul Trujillo) and the rest of the crew north. The crew first saw the footage the cops took of one of them with a drug addict, showing the moment the man was startled, shooting and killing the Mayan on the spot.

The crew plans to lure the cops back with the threat of publishing the footage and getting their revenge, though it does not go as planned by any means. The woman sets up a meeting place with the cops, where the Mayans are also hiding, but only one of them shows up. He does not trust the woman and threatens her, causing the Mayans to reveal themselves.

Establishing that the woman was only a pawn in the game, the Mayans threaten the cop and capture him. He then begrudgingly helps them find the killer, who is hiding at his mother’s place nearby.

The Mayans once again attempt to lure him out of the house and surprise him but are shocked to find his mother in the kitchen. The struggle leads to the mother’s death, as they capture the crooked cop.

The episode does not shy away from showing the Mayans’ moment of revenge, as the cop wakes up with his mother’s dead body in front of him. He then realizes he is hanging upside down from a tree surrounded by club members, who proceed to shoot him and send blood all over the area. The crew then stages a heartfelt memorial for the fallen club member, with Happy making a surprising appearance to pay his respects.

Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and EZ (JD Pardo) tell Bishop they still have parole business to deal with in the north and head out. The show then sees the brothers driving to continue their mission, and they coincidentally drive through a spot memorializing Jax Teller’s (Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam) and Jax’s father JT’s crash sites as they arrive in Charming.

The episode ends as Happy arrives at his home in the town, noticing his dog —which he reveals is named Opie after another beloved Sons of Anarchy character — is barking loudly. He walks into the house and tells the dog to settle down, before EZ and Angel appear from behind him pointing guns at the man’s head.

“I think he missed you,” EZ says before the episode ends in the high-stakes moment.

Will Happy put up a fight or give them the answers they’re looking for? Will Happy make it out alive? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.