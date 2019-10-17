‘Mayans M.C.’ Plans Big ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Crossover Episode Amid Creator Kurt Sutter Firing

Mayans M.C.‘s big Sons of Anarchy crossover episode is coming at a rather awkward time. The FX hit series’ Episode 8 promo revealed a major character from its flagship show will be paying a visit to the Santo Padre club, along with other SAMCRO characters that have already been making their mark on the new series. While fans are waiting anxiously to see how the reunion episode will unfold, series co-creator Kurt Sutter made headlines Thursday after the announcement he was fired from FX altogether, reportedly because of his attitude.

The motorcycle drama teased in the trailer for the next episode that Sons’ beloved character Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) will reprise his role and pay a visit to the Mayans. It is unclear what inspires the visit from the iconic character, though fans of the shows are eager to see what updates he will bring on life in Charming.

Sutter was reportedly fired from the cable network for being an “abrasive d-,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told the outlet there were several complaints about the writer’s behavior. His response to the firing was reportedly Sutter sending a letter to cast and crew of Mayans, referring himself as “abrasive d—.”

He revealed in the memo that his dismissal came from FX CEO John Landgraf, along with Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden.

The news of the firing comes a few months since Sutter revealed he would be stepping away from the Mayans writer’s room after Season 2, leaving the reins on the spinoff series to co-creator Elgin James.

“Dear Team Mayans, Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2,” Sutter wrote in the letter published by THR.

“As you know, I’ve removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true.”

“This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand,” he continued. “I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.

He continued saying he is sure the show will continue to succeed should it be renewed for a third season.

“For those of you who wanted me gone, you win! For those of you who didn’t, you win too. Although I will no longer be involved, I have no doubt the new team will move things forward with the same quality fans have come to expect,” he said, before thanking them all for their hard work.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.