‘Mayans MC’ Pilot Reshoot Is Underway

Mayans MC, the first spinoff from the world of Sons of Anarchy, has had a rough start to its production, but things are finally getting back underway this week.

Earlier this year, the Kurt Sutter and the Mayans MC crew shot the pilot in Los Angeles. Not long after the shoot was complete, it was announced that another take was required, and that some of the major roles in the show were going to be recast.

Well, it looks like the time has come, and the second filming of the pilot is upon us.

Sutter, who created Sons of Anarchy as well as Mayans MC, shared a photo on his Instagram account to announce the new shoot.

The creator stood alongside writer/producer Elgin James and star JD Pardo, posing for a picture during the original pilot shoot. While this picture isn’t new, Sutter did reveal that they had returned to set for the next go-round.

“Back in town and into the pilot reshoot prep,” Sutter wrote. “So lucky to have these two men leading the way.”

While there hasn’t been much talk about which characters are being recast, we at least know that JD Pardo is sticking around as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, the main character on the show.