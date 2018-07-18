‘Mayans MC’ Releases New Trailer Teasing Jax

A new promo for Mayans MC has just been released, and it features a teasing reference to Sons of Anarchy‘s Jax Teller.

Please note: Sons of Anarchy spoilers below

The new clip shows a roadside memorial to Teller, who long-time fans of Sons of Anarchy know died in the series finale.

As the video continues to pan out, eventually the Mayans crew is shown taking off down the highway in to single-file lines.

Sons of Anarchy fans have been commenting on the clip, with many of them expressing how emotional it has made them.

“Goosebumps seeing that memorial for Jax,” one fan wrote.

“Was that necessary to remind me of Jax like that,” someone else said, adding a crying-face emoji at the end of their comment.

As the new promo very creatively alludes to, Mayans MC will pick up after the events of the Sons of Anarchy series finale.

“We talk a little bit about the ramifications of that final day for Jax,” Kurt Sutter, creator of both series, said previously. “It sort of changed the fabric of Northern California and trickled down South.”

He also clarified the connections between the two shows, and made sure to address the plan to have Mayans stand on its own, while respecting the legacy of Sons of Anarchy.

“My job in this series, if we’re blessed enough to continue, is to transition from the mythology [of Sons] and honor that, because we want to acknowledge where we came from and those fans, and then balance that with having a show that is original and different and doesn’t feel like the Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” Sutter added.

In addition to the clear paths that Sons of Anarchy paved, Mayans MC will have at least one character form the show, as Emilio Rivera will reprise his role as Mayans leader Marcus Álvarez.

Fans can catch all the action and drama when Mayans MC debuts Sept. 4 on FX.