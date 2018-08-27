‘Mayans M.C.’ Release New Season Premiere Teaser: ‘Protect Club Secrets at All Costs’

The Mayans will do whatever it takes to protect club secrets. In a new series premiere teaser released by the official Mayans MC Twitter account, a fanged snake wraps its body around the mouth and head of a Mayans club member.

“Protect club secrets at all costs,” the caption reads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series is set to debut on FX Sept. 4, and fans haven’t been able to get enough information into the world of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

In a clip released earlier this week, fans saw quite a bit of new footage, with a heavy emphasis on JD Pardo‘s EZ Reyes, a “smart” new club prospect.

You want this life, you do whatever it takes. Ride with the Mayans September 4. #MayansFX @JDPardo @cardenasclayton pic.twitter.com/GjNtAbDPU0 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) August 7, 2018

Fans also saw a glimpse into the action of the California-Mexico border based club, with several punches thrown and bullets flying. On par with the “Protect club secrets at all costs” verbiage from the Wednesday artwork was a lot of talk of loyalty in the short clip.

The show will follow EZ as a young club prospect who is fresh out of prison. Series creator Kurt Sutter spoke at San Diego Comic-Con about what drew him to Pardo for the role of EZ.

“I saw his read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Sutter said, as reported by Variety. “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.”

Pardo explained that he actually read for other character roles, but that a serious discussion led to him landing the lead.

“We had this honest conversation where he told me what he wanted the character to be,” Pardo explained.”I told [Kurt], ‘If you give me this opportunity I will not let you down, I will not let FX down, I will not let the fans down.’”

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC will also star Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, Carla Baratta, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Alexandra Barreto, Joseph Raymond Lucero, and Frankie Loyal Delgado.

Set in the same world of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC picks up a few years after the death of SOA‘s Jax Teller. While no core SOA cast members are scheduled to appear in the spinoff, Emilio Rivera will reprise his role as Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter, which he originated on the original series.

Mayans MC debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.