'Mayans M.C.': Major 'Sons of Anarchy' Character Returns in Final Season

Mayans M.C. is soon coming to its conclusion at FX. The series' penultimate episode aired on Wednesday night, inching fans closer to their last outing with the Mayan Motorcycle Club. In a surprising twist — TV Line notes — the most recent Mayans M.C. episode featured the return of a major Sons of Anarchy character. [Please note: Mayans M.C. Season 5 Spoilers Below.]

During the next-to-last episode, EZ Reyes has a brutal wipeout on his bike while trying not to hit an animal. Much to viewers' delight, EZ looked up to see Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo) helping him to his feet. Wendy was Jax Teller's girlfriend in SoA, and she made reference to her "ex" being in a motorcycle club. "I'd rather not say [which club]," she quipped. "I don't know if you guys are cool with each other." The pair had a heartfelt conversation as Wendy drove EZ home, and along the way she encouraged him to smooth things over with his girlfriend, Sofia (Andrea Cortés).

In addition to the aforementioned cat members, Mayans M.C. also features Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, and Joseph Raymond Lucero. It is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff that was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter was fired from the show during Season 2. The show was later renewed for Season 3, and then eventually Season 4. It was eventually announced that Season 5 is the last.

Back ahead of Season 3, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Irby about his role as Bishop, who was the Presidente of the Mayans before more recent events changed things. "I found myself being a little — I guess I was just a little bumpy," Irby shared, noting that he has to make a firm disconnect from the Bishop persona before he gets home from set. "My best friend and my wife says, 'Please don't bring Bishop home. I don't like Bishop.' And I'm like, 'Oh, okay, okay, okay. That I understand.' But as much as I love Bishop, it was so hard because [Bishop] was so angry at everybody — I was kind of letting my boys spin because I was spinning, and I wasn't able to lead."

Irby also admitted that he's always felt like a "natural-born leader," which made his portrayal as Bishop a better fit. "I've been on teams my whole life," he said, "so when I got this opportunity, and I always joke, 'Listen, I'm a team player, but I want to be the captain; that's just the deal. Give me the ball, I know I can change the game [...] and so that was kind of what really attracted me to Bishop and being the president of the Mayans." Mayans M.C. comes to an end with its series finale on Wednesday, July 19.