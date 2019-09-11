‘Mayans M.C.’: Major Character Disappears Leading to Frightening Twist, and Fans Are Going Wild

Looks like Mini might be a source of trouble on Mayans M.C. this season. After experiencing a traumatic kidnapping and seeing so much death in the Season 2 premiere, Adelita’s (Carla Baratta) young confidante, Mini (Melony Ochoa) caused some more trouble in Tuesday’s all new episode of the FX motorcycle club drama that could bring down the show’s biggest house of cards.

Spoilers ahead from Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 2: “Xaman-Ek”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode revolved mostly around EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) heading on their trip to Stockton — pretending they are going to square off some business with EZ’s parole when they are actually on their way to find out more about Happy (Sons of Anarchy‘s David Labrava) after finding out he killed their mother.

After they head out, however, the Mayans are caught in their own set of drama, after Mini leaves Los Olvidados’ latest hiding place with her things with no intention of returning. The situation scares Adelita (Carla Baratta), the Mayans and Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), knowing that if the mercenaries working with the Department of Justice were to find Mini they would discover all of their plans.

The predicament leads to a tense race to find the young girl in a market, with the mercenaries closely behind them trying to find Mini, after her capture ended up with four of their men dead.

The high-pressure moment ended with Coco (Richard Cabral) and the Mayans successfully securing Mini and taking her out of the area safely. The mercenaries did not leave the episode empty-handed, however, after one of them reported an eyewitness saw the Mayans at the market asking questions.

Later in the episode, Adelita and Mini talk and she tells the little girl they will be safer if they are together. They are now revealed to be staying with the Mayans, with some of the club’s extracurricular activities presenting a bit of an awkward situation. Adelita, however, tells Coco this is the place they will both feel the most safe, revealing Mini developed a close bond with him.

Near the end of the eventful hour, the mercenaries get one step closer to finding out what’s going on between the Mayans, Los Olvidados and the Galindo cartel when the lead mercenary orders the Mayans’ vehicles be bugged. They are last seen planting a homing device on a car.

I have so many questions right now…. starting with Why is this show so damn good?! #MayansFX — ~💀~TERRI~💀~ (@RicksZombieGirl) September 11, 2019

How much longer will the clubs’ secrets stay hidden? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.