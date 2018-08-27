‘Mayans M.C.’: Kurt Sutter Shows off El Presidente’s ‘New Prospects’

“El Presidente” has some new young recruits as Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter continues to tease the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series’ anticipated premiere.

In a new tweet from his official account, Sutter showed off Michael Irby’s Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the president of the Mayans MC Santo Padre Charter, along with some new recruits of young ages in a new photo.

“El presidente [Michael Irby] with some new prospects,” Sutter tweeted along with the hashtag #mayansfx.

The photo caught the attention of Sons of Anarchy franchise fans, who loved to tease the creator on the adorable photo.

“Getting the next generation cast together already?” one fan asked.

“Very looking forward to seeing this series,” another one commented.

“Ahahahahah how fun,” a third one joked.

Irby was not originally in the series. Co-creator Kurt Sutter explained in a Deadline interview last month that John Ortiz (Fast & Furious, American Gangster) originally played a different character in the first pilot. After they reshot most of the Mayans MC pilot, Ortiz was dropped and Irby was brought in to play Bishop.

“We replaced John Ortiz with Michael Irby, and that was really in the writing because I had that [club leader] Bishop being a little bit more indecisive,” Sutter explained at the time. “He was under the wing of Alvarez [Sons’ vet Emilio Rivera]. And we realized what it did is undermine the power of that charter, of that MC, so we changed that character. He became a military guy, more aggressive, and John just wasn’t the right choice for that and that’s why we went to Irby. It had nothing to do, honestly, with performance.”

Irby recently starred in HBO’s Barry, NBC’s Taken and CBS’ SEAL Team. He also played Detective Elvis Ilinca in season two of True Detective. On the big screen, he had a role in 2011’s Fast Five.

Bishop is described as a veteran who served in Iraq and Pelican Bay. He is the cousin of Marcus Alvarez, the Mayans MC Oakland Carter president. Emilio Rivera, who played Alvarez in Sons of Anarchy, is reprising his role.

The new series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Mayans MC premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. But you can watch the premiere early on FX+.