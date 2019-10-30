‘Mayans M.C.’: How EZ Reacted to Big Felipe, Dita Reveal

Mayans M.C. has presented most of the pieces to the puzzle of EZ’s mother’s death, and the answer could lead to a major confrontation. The FX motorcycle drama series brought all the answers about the show’s biggest mystery together, as Felipe (Edward James Olmos), Emily (Sarah Bolger), EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) met to discuss what they know about the attempt on the Reyes parents’ lives 10 years before. The reveal led to EZ remembering a key piece of information that could tie it all to Miguel (Danny Pino).

Tuesday’s episode focused mostly on the Mayans’ debate about whether or not to retaliate after the Vatos Malditos’ attack left Coco (Richard Cabral) and Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) badly injured. Miguel’s suspicions about his wife Emily and mom Dita’s (Ada Maris) connection to the Reyes family intensified as well, as he asked Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) to push the brothers for information.

He suspects the EZ and Angel might have something to do with the death of the city hall clerk — who died in an accidental shooting during a confrontation with EZ — and wants to know what is going on. Miguel is unaware of the real reason behind Dita and Emily’s visits to Felipe, which have to do with the brothers’ investigation into their mother’s death.

Despite Miguel’s security keeping a watchful eye, Dita organizes a spa day for herself and Emily as the perfect cover for her daughter-in-law to meet with Felipe, EZ and Angel to reveal what she found out when looking at the old family ledgers.

Ahead of the encounter, Alvarez confronts EZ and tells him he could get in big trouble if he lies to him about what has been going on. EZ seems unfazed and does not reveal a word, though El Padrino knows there is something going on behind the scenes.

The tension is also reaching unbearable levels with Potter (Ray McKinnon), who keeps texting the brothers over and over to remind them of the threat he made to them. Either they sell out the club and the cartel, or Felipe will be deported back to Mexico.

At Felipe’s, Emily reveals she found that Dita was the one who made the payments to the hitman who targeted Felipe and Marisol. Felipe then reveals his affair with Dita to his sons, and says running away from the mistake is why they moved to the U.S.

EZ seems convinced that Miguel moving to Santo Padre is what triggered the kill. Emily is sure that Miguel was not involved at all and makes EZ promise he won’t confront her husband about it no matter what she finds out. EZ does not seem convinced that’s what he will do. He also remembers Dita finding Felipe and Marisol at a fair many years in the past, with Miguel, which he believes was the moment she ordered the hit on them.

Felipe continued to keep secret the fact he might be Miguel’s father. And we still don’t know how much of the drama, if any, Miguel was aware of at the time.

Will the mystery be resolved in next week’s finale? Will Miguel and the Reyes Brothers have a final showdown? The Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.