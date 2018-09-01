‘Mayans M.C.’ Gives Fresh Look at Carla Baratta as Adelia: ‘Go All in for What You Believe In’

Mayans M.C. gave a new, almost Biblical look at Carla Baratta’s new character, Adelita.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series’ official Twitter account shared a short teaser featuring the character in a new graphic where she transformed into a church stained glass window surrounded with roses, skulls and candles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adelita is said to have “watched her family die at the hands of the Galindo cartel” as a child. Now, streetwise and drive, she protects the lost children who have been orphaned by the cartel.

“Go all in for what you believe in,” the tweet that accompanied the new teaser read.

Barata is a Venezuelan actress fairly new to Hollywood, her previous credits include TV series Prueba de Vida (Proof of Life), where she played a young Mother Teresa, and the web series Bleep.

With less than a week until the premiere of the series, set in a post-Jax Teller world, the show will center on Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who after getting released from prison works to make his way up the ranks of the Mayans club.

Along with Pardo and Baratta, the series stars Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera, who will reprise the role he originated on Sons of Marcus Alvarez, president of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter.

Though the series was co-created by Kurt Sutter, he said his “goal” is to get himself out of the writers room as soon as possible.

“I knew I wanted to do this project and I wanted to bring in a voice that was real and that was not a white guy,” he told press ahead of the premiere.

Sutter enlisted co-creator Elgin James and director/executive producer Norberto Barba to bring that authenticity into the mostly Hispanic-centered series.

“I knew a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing solely about the Latino culture,” Sutter added. “Even though it was in the world of motorcycle clubs, which I was very comfortable with and very familiar with. ‘Sons’ was about working class white guys. And even though I didn’t grow up in a motorcycle club, I grew up in a working-class white guy neighborhood. So I always felt I could honor that world and not be full of shit. For me, I knew I wanted to do [Mayans M.C.] and I wanted to bring in a voice that was real and that was not a white guy.”

The new series will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.