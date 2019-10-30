‘Mayans M.C.’ Finds New Love Interest for Beloved Character, and Fans Have Thoughts

Could there possibly be time for romance on Mayans M.C.? Despite all the twists and turns currently happening on the show, the FX hit motorcycle drama series showed a main character possibly getting ready to move on from a big torch they’ve been carrying, and fans are loving the possibility. In the midst of the Mayans’ latest surprise casualty, and the drama between the Reyes and Galindo families, fans were overjoyed to see EZ (JD Pardo) possibly getting close to moving on with a new love interest.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 9: “Itzam-Ye”

Tuesday’s episode revolved around the aftermath of the Mayans getting attacked by the Vatos Malditos club, as well as the Reyes brothers taking more steps toward the truth behind the death of their mother, Marisol. The action saw the return of Coco’s daughter Leticia (Emily Tosta), and her friend who piqued EZ’s interesting the past.

After a meeting between the Mayans club members ended with Coco (Richard Cabral) walking away thinking the club might not seek revenge for his and Riz’s (Antonio Jaramillo) injuries, Leti enters the room and sees how bad her father was injured.

When she is leaving the shop shop, she invited EZ to go with them to get some food at her friend Gaby’s new job. She comments about how Gaby has been asking about him since the time they met, and EZ also seems to be interested in seeing the woman again.

Later in the episode, viewers catch up with EZ as he stopped by Gaby’s job at a food truck. They pair share a flirty conversation while she works.

After getting an update on her family, EZ asks Gaby out. She says yes, after joking about being too busy, promising the pair will continue to explore their connection soon.

Fans shared a mixed response to EZ’s actions. Some are overjoyed to see him move on after years of pininf for Emily (Sarah Bolger), his ex-girlfriend who is now married to Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino).

Any girl is better than Shade-ily for EZ #MayansFX — J Burns (@jen_burns1) October 30, 2019

“EZ GOT GAME!” one fan wrote. “Or at least a sexy smile.”

Another added, “Yes yes yes I like this Girl for EZ!!”

Others were critical of Gaby, or were jealous that they couldn’t help the main character move on from his past relationship themselves.

“I’m probably the only one who doesn’t like EZ & Gabi, right?” a fan said.

Another countered, writing, “He gone lead her on tho, he’s still Emily-obsessed.”

Ugh!! I GUESS Gabby is KINDA cute… #MayansFX #MayansMC She BETTER NOT break his heart if things go far @JDPardo Lol! — Monique (@Iwant_MO) October 30, 2019

EZ and Gaby first met in Episode 7, which saw Leticia return to ask the Mayans to help rescue Gaby’s family as the Vatos Malditos were holding them hostage for more money after helping them cross the border into the U.S. The confrontation ended with the Mayans killing many of the mexican club’s men.

The action-asked episode came with its consequences, as the Sons of Anarchy eve their spot in the gun business to the Vatos. Despite negotiating a good deal for the future, the Vatos retaliated and surprise attacked the Mayans, leaving Coco temporarily injured and Riz fighting for his life.

With the drama showing no signs of slowing down, Episode 9 geared up for a bloody and action-packed episode next week. The Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.