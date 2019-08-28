‘Mayans M.C.’ Fans Losing Their Minds After Kurt Sutter Announces Exit From ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff

Mayans M.C. fans cannot fathom the latest news out of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff detailing how series co-creator, Kurt Sutter will step down as co-showrunner following the end of Season 2. Sutter’s co-creator and co-showrunner Elgin James will take the reigns should the series be renewed for a third season by FX.

The show, which premiered last September, was a direct spinoff from its acclaimed predecessor, taking place in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy, and involves deals with the Sons’ rivals-turned-allies, the Mayans Motorcycle Club. Chock-full of Easter eggs and callbacks to the original thanks to Sutter, it’s no joke that the news stirred social media.

Fans of both series are now having a hard time imagining the drama without the showrunner, taking to Twitter and Facebook to share their reactions over the developments.

Others wondered if Sutter’s exit will mean the end for the SOA spinoff.

“So after season 2 that’s it,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

“So basically what this means is RIP Mayans,” another said.

Sutter told fans at the Mayans M.C. Season 2 premiere at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, Tuesday night that he’ll be stepping down.

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter told fans at the event, as reported by The Wrap, explaining that it was time that the Mayans’ story of Latino bikers living near the California-Mexico border should be told by voices of color. He has not addressed the news on any of his social media channels or website.

“Kurt Sutter changed my life,” James told Entertainment Weekly after the premiere. “I couldn’t get a job in a Walmart or a Costco as a violent ex-felon. He took a shot on me … I don’t know what he saw in me … and the last two years I’ve learned so much from him that it’s left me speechless, really. I love everyone on our show so much. We’ve become a family. I’m so excited about what we get to do.”

When asked if he was ready to be the sole boss, James replied, “F— yeah. I’m wearing a suit! Yeah, I am. Being the boss, all that means is taking the chains off and letting everybody do what they do. Everyone on our crew, our writers’ room and in our cast is brilliant. Our job is easy. Just turn the cameras on and let the chemistry happen.”

While it’s unclear if Sutter will pursue any new projects following his departure from Mayans, he previously teased a Sons of Anarchy prequel, telling EW in 2018 that FX was “trying to find ways to keep it going” when the show wrapped in 2014.

“We had talked about the idea of a prequel, which I still want to do,” he said at the time. “It would be a one-off called First Nine. It’ll begin in Vietnam with John [Teller, Jax’s father] and Piney (William Lucking),” he went on to say. “There will be one episode for each guy who joins the first nine. That’s what I want to do.”

Sons of Anarchy premiered in 2008 and took its final bow in 2014 after seven seasons on FX.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.

