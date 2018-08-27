‘Mayans M.C.’ Gets Fans More ‘Comfortable’ With Sneak Peek Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The latest behind-the-scene photos of Mayans MC are here to remind us of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series’ looming premiere date.

The official Mayans MC Twitter account unleashed two brand new tweets Friday and Saturday that delivered a new sneak peek on the highly-anticipated FX series.

“Fall in line. Ride with Mayans M.C. this fall on FX, [Cardenas Clayton]” the tweet posted Friday read, along with the hashtags Mayans FX, behind the scenes and a photo of Clayton’s Angel Reyes.

The Saturday tweet offered a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series, as a photo of cameramen filming a a scene featuring Michael Irby’s Obispo “Bishop” Losa.

“Get comfortable. Mayans M.C. takes over this fall on FX. [Michael Irby] [Mayans FX] [Behind the Scenes]” the tweet, posted Saturday morning, read.

Mayans co-creator Kurt Sutter recently admitted he hesitated to bring a new story to the Sons of Anarchy universe.

“There’s always hesitations because you don’t want it to suck,” Sutter told Xfinity at San Diego Comic Con last month.

Sutter said it helped to bring in Elgin James, a former gang leader who established a music and film career after a stint in prison, to provide the show with another voice.

“The idea of transitioning from one mythology to the next is my responsibility and bringing in Elgin to co-create it with me, to really allows it to have another voice other than my own, I think that allows it to be its own thing,” Sutter explained. “So I’m not worried about so much about it ultimately feeling derivative or familiar.”

As a relative newcomer, James has felt the pressure of working in the Sons of Anarchy world.

“It was a terrifying sandbox to play in,” James told Xfinity. “There’s a lot of pressure.”

However, James understands that Sutter has given him and actors Richard Cabral and Joseph Raymond Lucero an unprecedented chance to tell their stories.

“What’s great about it is what Kurt’s given — the opportunity for people like me and Richard Cabral, Joseph Lucero, people who were in gangs, were in prison. We can tell our story for the first time,” James explained. “This is our summons from the inside out and the outside in. So yeah, there are a lot of responsibilities.”

The series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

The series stars JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

Mayans MC premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. But you can watch the premiere early on FX+.