‘Mayans M.C.’: Could EZ Be the Father of Emily’s Baby

Mayans M.C.’s EZ and Emily may have a hidden connection aside from being past lovers, and the latest episode may have alluded to it.

During “Búho/Muwan,” the show seemed to tease EZ’s (JD Pardo) bond with Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) kidnapped baby may be more than just of a concerned ex-boyfriend, especially considering their history.

With some of the Mayans crew knowing that Adelita (Carla Baratta) and The Forgotten Ones were the group responsible for kidnapping the baby, EZ was able to make sure his ex’s baby was O.K., even sharing a tender moment that had fans of the series wondering if he was the baby’s father.

In the sweet moment, Adelita gives EZ the baby as she and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) discuss business. Adelita refuses to stand down in her mission to destroy Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and the Galindo cartel, she and EZ share a tense moment.

“He needs his mother,” EZ tells Adelita as he gives the baby back to her.

“He needs a clean diaper,” Adelita says.

EZ then replies by giving Adelita something to think about, adding, “I thought this was about creating less orphans.”

The moment helped to fuel the speculation among viewers that EZ might be the father of Emily’s baby, or at the very least that he’s still invested in his ex-girlfriend’s happiness.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched if EZ was the father, given that Emily revealed in an episode one flashback — which featured Sons of Anarchy fan-favorite character Gemma Teller-Morrow — that she was pregnant with his baby, showing him a photo of a sonogram seconds after he told her he wanted to split up, thinking he’d be in prison forever.

We don’t know for sure if Emily had the baby or if she got an abortion, though if the timeline were to match when Gemma was alive, the baby would be older than the kidnapped baby is now.

Whether or not Miguel or EZ is the father of Emily’s baby remains to be seen. EZ still seems determined to reunite the boy with his mother, though he still owes loyalty to the Mayans and his brother.

For now, the baby remains in Adelita’s custody and under EZ’s watchful eye, and Emily continues to turn to EZ for comfort in this difficult time. We’ll see what happens when Emily finds out who took the baby, and that her ex knew about it all along.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credt: FX