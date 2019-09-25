‘Mayans M.C.’ Confirms Wild Fan Theory With Episode 4 Twist

Mayans M.C. finally confirmed a theory fans have been floating around since the start of Season 2, and it could change everything. The FX motorcycle club drama revealed a new secret between two fan-favorite characters during Episode 4, before establishing that the big reveal will not be a secret to the show’s characters for much longer.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 4: “Lahun Chan”

Season 2 quickly established a mystery surrounding the relationship between Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) and Dita Galindo (Ada Marris). Their meeting at Felipe’s butcher shop in Episode 2 sparked a theory among fans that EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) father might also be related to Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino).

Episode 4 seemed to make that theory a reality after Dita arranged a meeting at her doctor’s office with Felipe to share a rather crazy truth. After Emily (Sarah Bolger) dropped her mother-in-law at the doctor’s office for her therapy session, Dita paid the therapist $2,000 to pretend they had had their session, when in reality she planned to meet Felipe on the roof of the building.

The former lovers — as established in Episode 3 when Felipe read old letters from Dita and asked his late wife for forgiveness — spoke about many things during their meeting.

Dita revealed to Felipe how she got her injuries during the major fires that invaded the area. In her depression, she chose not to evacuate the Galindo’s home in the mountains and hid in the wine cellar when Miguel’s men came looking for her. The flames, she said, engulfed the house and she suffered severe burns. Her recovery left her thinking about the past, specifically their past together.

She then revealed to Felipe that she never did a DNA test on Miguel as a child, but she is certain that the leader of the Galindo cartel is actually Felipe’s son. Felipe is stunned by the news and worries about the consequences on all their lives, though Dita assures him “no one will ever know” the truth.

Certainly, the show will not keep that reveal secret for too long as Emily spots Felipe’s truck outside of the hospital after she picks Dita up at the end of her “appointment.”

That night, Emily inches closer to the truth when she goes through her mother-in-law’s room and finds her old photo of herself and her husband posing with Felipe (known then as Ignacio Cortina).

Will Emily find out the truth about Dita and Felipe? How will Miguel react to the news? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.