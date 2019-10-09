‘Mayans M.C.’: Beloved ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Kidnapped, Tortured and Fans Went Wild

Not even the most sacred of Sons of Anarchy characters is safe on Mayans M.C., and Episode 6 just proved that in the most brutal way. The FX hit motorcycle drama kicked the tension into high gear as Potter’s rogue mercenaries sought revenge and targeted a beloved character for information.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 6: “Muluc”

Tuesday’s new episode of the hit drama series saw as the Galindo cartel and the Mayans teamed up to rescue Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) after a group of masked individuals took him hostage. The high-stakes rescue mission left both Marcus’ and former head of security Nestor’s (Gino Vento) life in danger.

Nestor was the first to interact with the former president of the Mayans’ captors, as he pursued the convoy that took Alvarez from the other members of the security team. Nestor kept a close tail on the men — who were revealed to the mercenaries previously hired by Potter (Ray McKinnon) to help with Adelita’s (Carla Baratta) capture. After noticing they were being followed, the men set a trap for Nestor and crash his truck off the road. He is severely injured in the crash, but manages to get a partial phone number from one of the trucks that later helps with the investigation.

Fans feared for Marcus’ life after being captured, knowing the mercenaries were out for blood after the Mayans killed a few of their men in previous missions.

The episode showed as Alvarez faced different forms of torture from the mercenaries, who stayed masked for most of the episode as they tried to get information on who attacked their men. El Padrino refused to give the men anything despite being repeatedly punched and waterboarded.

Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and the Mayans gathered to narrow down possible suspects.

Alvarez’s strength seems to weaken when his captors start removing his fingernails and he begs to be spared for some time, in exchange for him providing phone numbers for them to text a hidden message to his allies.

The message contains a clue for the Mayans and Galindo in Spanish that helps them narrow down the beloved character’s location. The moment leads to a tense rescue mission where the Mayans, Galindo and his men and even Happy (Sons of Anarchy‘s David Labrava) work together to save Alvarez.

The ambush ends with the crew successfully rescuing the badly injured Alvarez. He enacts his revenge on the head of the mercenaries, murdering him in front of the men.

With Alvarez safe and sound, the end of the episode switches to Potter seemingly finding out all the mercenaries are dead after the failed mission. He does not seem stressed about the development and rather shifts his focus to finding out everything he can about Felipe’s (Edward James Olmos) mysterious past.

EZ (JD Pardo) faces his own big twist when a favor to intimidate someone on Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) goes wrong and the man ends up shooting himself. The episode ends with EZ standing in the living room of the man’s house wondering what he’ll do to get out of this mess.

What did you think of the high-pressure hour? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.