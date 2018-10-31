‘Mayans M.C.’: Angel Discovers EZ’s Secret

Mayans M.C. left EZ and Angel at the mercy of the cops at the end of the latest episode, but Lincoln Potter’s plans for the brothers were a lot more devastating than jail.

As EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) dealt with the aftermath of getting arrested after getting pulled over with the body of Coco’s (Richard Cabral) mother in the trunk of their car, the pair were surprised when they were visited by the slimy U.S. Attorney (Ray McKinnon).

“You were outside the scrapyard,” EZ remembers the first time he saw Lincoln.

“There’s that beautiful mind at work,” Lincoln says. EZ tries to ask for a lawyer but Lincoln knows if they don’t cooperate with him he’s screwed.

In his efforts to get the Reyes brother to turn to his side, Lincoln reveals to Angel EZ’s deal with the DEA to give them information on the Mayans and the Galindo cartel in exchange for his release from prison.

“Your brother, Ezekiel, made a deal with the DEA while incarcerated, it was put on the table by an agent Kevin Jimenez. Your second cousin, yes?”

“What are you doing?” EZ tells Lincoln as Angel looks in shock.

“EZ feeds Jimenez information on the Galindo cartel about their heroin empire, but as you know life on the border so unpredictable. Miguel Galindo is no longer our focus,” Lincoln continues, adding that Los Olvidados are the new target.

Angel calls Lincoln’s bluff on threatening EZ, keeping his reaction for his brother’s betrayal a secret for now. Lincoln gets them brothers to help with the investigation and EZ will be free and clear from his old charges.

After the pair are released from custody, Angel beats up his brother for his betrayal, but when a snake is about to bite him he protects him. After that, he drives away and leaves EZ to fend for himself in the dark.

Fans of the series will remember EZ’s deal with the Feds was the only reason he agreed to become a prospect for the Mayans M.C. ahead of the first episode of the series. His hopes at the time were to help bring down Galindo (Danny Pino) and then get out of the life of crime so he could be normal. Things got complicated after the baby of his ex-girlfriend Emily (Sarah Bolder) — who is now married to Galindo — was kidnapped by Los Olvidados.

As the club worked to help the Galindos and Angel, while a small group of them also helped Adelita (Carla Baratta) and Los Olvidados, the DEA pushed EZ’s handler and cousin Kevin (Maurice Compte) to convince EZ to get Sarah to turn on her husband, though he refused to get his former flame in danger.

His hesitance is what got Lincoln Potter into town in the first place, as the Feds grew impatient and took over the investigation from the DEA.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX / Prashant Gupta