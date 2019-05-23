Matthew Gray Gubler, Star of ‘Criminal Minds’, Thanks Crew in New Video and Photo

Matthew Gray Gubler expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of Criminal Minds this week with posts on Twitter.

Gubler has played Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds for almost 15 years now, and the impending finale of the show is hitting him hard. The upcoming shortened season will be the show’s last, and as Gubler explained on Twitter this week, that means saying goodbye to people who are like family to him.

Gubler posted a video of himself arm-wrestling with a crew member at what appears to be a work party. He wears the typical dark suit and shaggy hair of his character, and looks to be at a pretty clear disadvantage in the fight. Predictably, it ends with him yelling as his arm goes steadily down.

thank you most of all to the #CriminalMinds crew. the reason keith is stronger than me is because he and the entire crew have been carrying us on their shoulders for 15 seasons. you guys are my best friends and i love you all like family. i want a rematch! 🎥 by @thedailydewey pic.twitter.com/Plbpt8YRK1 — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) May 15, 2019



Gubler ended the video with a Photoshopped tombstone with his own name on it. “Matthew Gray Gubler, 1980-2016,” it reads, with a funeral dirge playing in the background. “Good Man, Spaghetti Forearms.”

Gubler later shared a huge group photo, presumably encompassing the cast, crew and producers of the show. The main cast sat in the front on folding chairs while the people behind were gathered in a huge bunch, up a staircase and on a landing behind them. A few were even pictured on TVs and computer screens around the office space. Gubler captioned the photo with three red heart emojis.

Gubler later shared even more photos from behind the scenes of the show, and he will likely continue to do so for a while. Criminal Minds is ending its long run with a 10-episode season, which was shot back-to-back with Season 14. So far, CBS has not announced a premiere date for the last batch of episodes, but it is not on the fall 2019 schedule.

Season 14 wrapped up back in February, so chances are good that Season 15 is already finished. Now it is just a matter of when fans will get to see it, but for the cast and crew, the show is done. Season 14 was shortened to 15 episodes, ending the show’s streak of full season orders.

The show also stars actors like Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Kirsten Vangness, among others. In the past, stars like Shemar Moore and Mandy Maptinkin have had long runs on the series. Gubler has outlasted all of them, starring in all 15 seasons of the show. In the end, he will be credited with 325 episodes.

The first 12 seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming now on Netflix. Check back here for the Season 15 release date on CBS.