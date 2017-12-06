Savannah Guthrie Speaks out About Matt Lauer Scandal on ‘Today’

WATCH: “This is just the start… it’s not just a moment, it’s a movement.” #MeToo creator Tarana Burke #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/LEvcIcm9pO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2017

Savannah Guthrie had Matt Lauer on her brain when chatting with leaders of the #MeToo movement.

Guthrie and fellow Today anchor Hoda Kotb interviewed Alyssa Milano and #MeToo movement creator Tarana Burke on Wednesday about sharing the title of Time‘s “Person of the Year” with other women who have shared their stories of sexual harassment and assault.

“So much has changed,” Guthrie told Burke and Milano. “It has touched every industry, obviously, has hit very close to home here with the firing of Matt Lauer.” Guthrie was tasked with sharing the news of Lauer’s termination with Today viewers on November 29.

During the segment, the women discussed ways to improve workplace culture in every industry following the massive following of Burke’s viral movement.

“I think now the work really begins. Hashtag is a declaration, but now we’re poised to really stand up and do the work of it,” Burke said.

“I want companies to take on a code of conduct, I want companies to hire more women, I want to teach our children better,” Milano added. “These are all things we have to set in motion and as women, we have to support each other and stand together and say, ‘That’s it, we’re done. No more.’ “

They each preached a message of support for other women to “continue this momentum” of forward progress in exposing inappropriate behavior and taking action against it.

Despite Guthrie’s agreement with Milano and Burke, she was reportedly distraught after Lauer’s termination last week for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

“She’s not herself. She’s visibly shaken,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. Guthrie looked “sad, in deep thought and preoccupied” when the camera was rolling, in stark contrast to her usual self. “She is doing her best to stay upbeat and jolly on-air,” the source said.

When she announced her former co-host’s termination on-air, she fought back tears and, between stating the facts, got candid with viewers about her conflicting feelings.

“For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he has been loved by many, many people here,” Guthrie told viewers. “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

