Matt Lauer’s Farm Ownership Under Review in Light of Allegations

After Matt Lauer was fired from NBC on Wednesday after the network received a complaint accusing the Today show anchor of inappropriate sexual behavior, Lauer is now facing another repercussion as his ownership of a farm in New Zealand is currently being reviewed.

Lauer owns an estate on the country’s South Island, and the Overseas Investment Office is seeking further information about the allegations made against Lauer, as the local government requires that foreigners looking to buy land there “must continue to be of good character.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Overseas Investment Office is aware that allegations have been made in relation to Matt Lauer and that he is no longer working for NBC News in the USA,” Lisa Barrett, Deputy Chief Executive Policy and Overseas Investment, said in a statement provided to Deadline by the OIO. “We are discussing this with his representative and are seeking further information. Matt and Annette Lauer, through the company Orange Lakes (NZ) Ltd, received Overseas Investment Act consent to purchase.”

After Lauer’s firing was announced, Variety published an exposé in which multiple women accused Lauer of sexual harassment.

Lauer and his wife, Annette, purchased Hunter Valley Station, a 10,800-hectare farm on what is billed as “sensitive land.” The purchase was approved in February, with the decision stating that the OIO must be notified within 20 working days if the “consent holder,” or buyer, “commits an offence or contravenes the law (whether convicted or not); or (b) any Individual with Control: (i) ceases to be of good character; or (ii) commits an offence or contravenes the law (whether convicted or not).”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com