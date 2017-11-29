How Matt Lauer’s Firing Affects the Rockefeller Plaza Tree Lighting Ceremony

NBC has found itself between a rock and a hard place.

The annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center, which is broadcast every year by NBC, is set to air tonight. But following the termination of anchor Matt Lauer, its fate remains up in the air. Lauer, who was fired due to accusations of sexual assault, was set to co-host “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

“Much of that has been pre-taped already,” an insider told Page Six. “They must be scrambling to figure out how to edit around that. Awkward!”

Lauer’s name has since been removed as an emcee for the event on NBC’s website, but the network has not yet commented on how his absence will be handled.

Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors are all set to perform at the event.

This year’s tree lighting airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.