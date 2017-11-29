‘Today’ Fans Are Reeling From Savannah Guthrie’s Announcement About Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Today show fans were left reeling Wednesday morning after Savannah Guthrie announced that anchor Matt Lauer had been fired after a complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie said as she delivered the news, joined by Hoda Kotb. Both anchors were clearly emotional over the news, which they had just learned, and share that it would be difficult to reconcile the man they have known for years with the complaint and subsequent termination.

“For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he has been loved by many, many people here,” Guthrie said. “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

Twitter users quickly shared their thoughts on Guthrie’s reaction, with some slamming her for her emotion when Lauer’s alleged victim should be receiving her sympathy.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announce the news Matt Lauer has been let go amid complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Guthrie is “heartbroken for Matt”?! Wtf is THAT?! He is the perpetrator; there should be ZERO room for sympathy for him.@SavannahGuthrie shame on you. https://t.co/eu2KhT7GAG — Marie Nina (@MarieNinaAune) November 29, 2017

No, Savannah Guthrie, the sad day at NBC News isn’t Lauer getting fired for sexual harassment. It’s Matt Lauer harassing your co-workers. — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) November 29, 2017

Savannah Guthrie reporting firing of Matt Lauer. She sounds as if she is sympathetic to Matt vs the brave victim. CBS did it better. “No one gets a pass” stated Gayle King. — baroness (@Sotruetolife125) November 29, 2017

Others commended Guthrie for her poise on air.

People need to lay off Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb this morning. It’s understandable that they’d be emotional or saddened by this. They’ve worked beside Matt Lauer for several years as a colleague and a friend, and it sounds like the news of his firing was sprung on them — Jackie Talks Nerdy ☔️ (@JackieTalkNerdy) November 29, 2017

Savannah Guthrie, announcing her colleague Matt Lauer has been fired, showing why SHE is so liked and respected at NBC News. https://t.co/A60vHxCQdh — Duncan Golestani (@DuncanGolestani) November 29, 2017

Some criticized the network for giving Guthrie and Kotb such a short time to process the news before making the announcement.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb its abusive how soon Abc made them go on air with the Matt Lauer announcement. I hope Andy Lacks conscience and record are clean — TLiMS63 (@peacewyns93) November 29, 2017

Guthrie added that information would be shared with viewers as it became known.

