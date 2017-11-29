Donald Trump Calls out MSNBC Higher-Ups in Wake of Matt Lauer’s Firing

Today anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC after the network received a complaint Monday night detailing his alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, and naturally, Donald Trump has offered his two cents on the matter on Twitter.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Lack had released the statement announcing Lauer’s firing, which anchor Savannah Guthrie read on air Wednesday morning.

Trump then proceeded to call out Phil Griffin, president of MSNBC, and Joe Scarborough, who co-hosts Morning Joe on MSNBC. Trump is currently engaged in a feud with Scarborough and his co-host, Mika Brzezinski, and often attacks NBC over his distaste for their coverage of his administration.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin?” Trump queried. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”

Trump’s dig at Scarborough implied that the host and former Florida Congressman had a role in the death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, who was found dead on the floor of Scarborough’s district office in 2001, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Police said there were no signs of foul play or outward indication of suicide, although the death has been a source of conspiracy theories involving Scarborough over the years.

