Matt Lauer May Get Booted From the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

Days after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC’s Today Show, reports are surfacing that he might get booted from the Broadcast Hall of Fame, which honors legendary broadcasters and TV personalities.

The Blast reports that an official for the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame told us “the issue is under review at NewBay Media,” when asked if Lauer would retain his status with the organization.

The news agency goes on to share that if “Lauer should be ousted,” it will be difficult, but that the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fames wants to ensure they make the right move.

For now, Lauer’s name still appears on the website for the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Lauer was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2008, with his co-anchor at the time, Katie Couric presenting him with the honor.

Lauer, a two-decade veteran of Today, was fired by NBC News Nov. 27 after a complaint was filed against him for inappropriate sexual behavior at work. Morning show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his termination on-air, telling viewers of the news but offering few details.

A memo was also sent to NBC employees the same morning, written by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack. He revealed that a complaint filed by a colleague of Lauer’s showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

Though Lack said it was the first complaint made against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, there was “reason to believe” it may not have been a singular incident.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan