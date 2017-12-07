Matt Lauer’s Future Plans Reportedly Revealed

Matt Lauer has been laying low since he was fired from NBC, and that may just be how he lives the remainder of his life.

A source spoke with Page Six to reveal that he simply wants to stay private from now on and spend his days playing golf.

“Matt has no intention in returning to public life,” the source said. “He plans to disappear and play golf. He wants to be a regular Joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons.”

They added, “He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign. He is going to stick to his one statement and not address the allegations further.”

Another source also spoke to the outlet said he wants to enjoy family life, despite the tension between he and his wife, Annette Roque.

The second source said, “I wouldn’t make a 20-year promise . . . but he wants to focus on his family.”

As for now, sources say the couple is in the Hamptons and taking things “day by day.”

