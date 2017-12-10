Matt Lauer Reportedly Accused of Fathering Illegitimate Children

An anonymous NBC source is claiming that Matt Lauer fathered illegitimate children.

Cited by InTouch as a “NBC insider,” the source claims that Lauer has possibly fathered several children with unnamed women over the years.

“All of Matt’s secrets are coming back to haunt him, and the most damaging one is the one he’s terrified of facing: that he has children out there with other women,” the source said. “At NBC, it was a much-discussed topic for years.”

The source did not state how many children there allegedly are, how old they would be or if they were parented by NBC employees.

Lauer’s representatives have responded to the claim by saying it’s “completely and provably false.”

It’s been debated to what degree Lauer’s co-workers at NBC were aware of his sexual deviance. Some say it was widespread, but other said the allegations came as a shock.

Among the things the former Today host is accused of, he allegedly sent inappropriate photos to an intern and sexually assaulted a woman in his office to the point that she passed out.

Lauer’s official statement on the initial allegations is that some stories are untrue, but there are some aspects of his behavior that are true.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer wrote. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he added.