7 Fox Shows Currently in Danger of Cancellation

Renewal season is a tough time for a lot of people, and with Fox still having to make a number of decisions is even worse. The network has already canceled medical drama The Resident and freshman series Monarch. While Fox has made renewal announcements already, there are still seven that are still waiting their fates. Both 9-1-1 shows are surprisingly still awaiting news, with 9-1-1 possibly moving networks if things don't work out on Fox. Meanwhile, almost the entire animated slate is safe, leaving much of the live-action stuff, aside from new shows Accused and Alert, as well as The Cleaning Lady, in jeopardy.

'Welcome to Flatch' (Photo: FOX) The mockumentary sitcom's second season ended in February, and although ratings dipped, they did stay steady. It's hard to tell how Fox would want to proceed with a third season, but it really could go either way. There's not many comedies on the network, so again, depending on what they have lined up for pilot season, it's possible Fox would want to keep it around a little while longer. Right now, it's a 50/50 shot.

'HouseBroken' (Photo: Kapital Entertainment LLC and Fox Media LLC.) The only animated series on the list, HouseBroken's second season recently kicked off, so it's a tad early to predict whether or not Fox would want to move forward with a third season. Ratings are steady, but they have dipped a bit since the first season, and it's definitely not as strong as the network's other animated shows. It's possible that ratings will improve since it's still early, so for now, there's not much to go off of.

'Fantasy Island' (Photo: Laura Magruder/FOX) A reboot of the popular series, Fantasy Island's renewal could go either way. Reboots can either be a hit or miss depending on the audience, but the updated version has been nice. However, it's hard to tell what Fox wants for next season, and depending on the lineup, it may be hard to pair it up with something. Right now, a renewal or cancellation is possible.

'Call Me Kat' (Photo: Lisa Rose/FOX) Despite struggling with the loss of Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat has continued to thrive. Ratings have remained steady for the sitcom, and as one of the only comedies on the network, it wouldn't be surprising if Fox wanted to keep it going for Season 4. It's likely the series will be renewed, but with the season finale next week, hopefully, the announcement is made soon.

'Animal Control' (Photo: Bettina Strauss/FOX) Premiering in February, the Joel McHale-led sitcom follows a group of Animal Control workers in Seattle. Ratings haven't been so great, unfortunately, and with just one episode left to air of the first season, it doesn't give the show that much time to improve. It's unlikely that Fox will renew the series, but it's also possible the network will want to keep some more comedies on, depending on what it has lined up for pilot season.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' (Photo: Kevin Estrada/FOX) 9-1-1 spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star is also awaiting news on a Season 5. Just below its parent series in terms of ratings, the Rob Lowe-led drama is likely to return next season. However, there is the question of whether it will stay as a midseason series or move to premiering in the fall. All four seasons had midseason premieres, but it is a good replacement for when 9-1-1 is on hiatus. As of now, it looks like the 126 will definitely be back. Just like 9-1-1, it's just a matter of when it will be announced.