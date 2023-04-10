Kim Kardashian Starring in 'American Horror Story' Season 12

Kim Kardashian is adding another acting gig to her resume. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been cast opposite returning series star Emma Roberts in the upcoming 12th season of Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology series American Horror Story, titled AHS: Delicate, set to debut on FX and Hulu in summer 2023.

Kardashian and Murphy, who created the popular series, announced the news in a cryptic video shared to social media. The video gave little away teasing, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate." Murphy shared the post to Instagram, with Kardashian uploading the video to Twitter with the eyeball and blood drop emojis as her cryptic caption. Murphy, confirming the casting news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that the role was specifically written with Kardashian in mind, though no further details regarding Kardashian and Roberts' roles in the upcoming season were revealed.

This will mark Kardashian's most high-profile acting role to date. The reality TV alum – she previously appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and can currently be seen in The Kardashians on Hulu – has played herself in cameos on sitcoms including How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and 2 Broke Girls. She also appeared in Ocean's 8 and has had a handful of minor acting roles in titles like Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva. Roberts, meanwhile, is an AHS veteran, having been part of the show's rotating cast since 2013 entry Coven.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Titled Delicate, Season 12 deviates slightly from past seasons, as it will mark the first season that will draw from source material. Per THR, Delicate is based, at least in part, on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition, "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." Set to debut this summer, with filming scheduled to begin in New York City later in April, Season 12 is executive produced by Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, and Halley Feiffer, who will showrun and also serve as the season's sole writer.