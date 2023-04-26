'American Horror Story' Season 12 Casts 'Suicide Squad' Star

Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne is leaving the Arcronia for creepier pastures. After starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the supermodel scored a role in the upcoming American Horror Story Season 12. Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk previously cast Kim Kardashian and AHS regular Emma Roberts in starring roles.

American Horror Story Season 12 will be written and show-run by Halley Feiffer, reports Deadline. This will be the first season of the show based on a novel, as Danielle Valentine's thriller Delicate Condition will provide the foundation for the story. The novel follows a woman who is convinced that a sinister creature is trying to stop her from becoming pregnant. It will be published in August and is described as a "feminist update of Rosemary's Baby." It's unclear who Delevingne will play in the series.

Kardashian was cast earlier this month. It will be her first major acting role, although she has played herself in movies and TV shows like Ocean's Eight, 2 Broke Girls, and How I Met Your Mother. Early in her career, she had small roles in Disaster Movie, an episode of CSI: NY, and starred in four episodes of Drop Dead Diva. She is close friends with Murphy, who reportedly cast her after being impressed by her Saturday Night Live hosting performance.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

As for Delevingne, she previously starred in the movies Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, and Joe Wright's Anna Karenina. She also worked with Hulu on the documentary series Planet Sex and starred in Amazon Prime Video's Carnival Row. Delevingne joined Only Murders in the Building in Season 2 as Alice Banks, an artist who starts dating Selena Gomez's Mabel. Her performance earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as a member of the ensemble.

FX and Murphy have not set a premiere date for American Horror Story Season 12. It is expected to be released during the summer, and filming began in New York City this month. The previous season, American Horror Story: NYC, aired between October and November 2022. The anthology series has won 16 Emmys since the show's first season debuted in 2011.