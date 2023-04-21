'FBI: International' Season 2 Finale Details Released by CBS

Things have been tough on FBI: International recently, including a brutal acid attack, but CBS has released details about the upcoming second season finale, and it's going to be one you do not want to miss. In the episode, "Fencing the Mona Lisa," airing on Tuesday, May 23, the Fly Team have to secure a Russian missile that was stolen and put on the black market in Budapest before an American arms broker delivers it to the wrong hands. If that doesn't spell intense, I don't know what does.

While a lot of shows like to gradually build up to their season finales, it sounds like this could be one where it's just another episode. Even though that could be the case, that doesn't mean that the episode won't set up next season. FBI: International is coming back for Season 3, so it's probable that the Fly Team may not be able to find the missile before it's too late, which would actually be a very intriguing plot for next season, at least for the first few episodes.

There's also some possibility that not everything that will happen in the episode is revealed in the synopsis for the finale. The Fly Team have dealt with some personal things lately, most recently with Forrester having a hit on him. As of now, it doesn't look like

FBI: International will be losing anyone, but unfortunately, it all depends on how these last episodes go and where the stories take them.

FBI: International still has four episodes left to air, so there is still plenty more action to witness for the Fly Team. It will be intriguing to see what they will be getting themselves into as the season comes to a close and how, if at all, it will impact the finale, setting in motion an impacted Season 3. One thing for sure is that any episode involving a missile is not good news, but hopefully, the team will stop it before it's too late.

There is no telling what will happen in the Season 2 finale of FBI: International and how and if it will set up the third season. It's possible it will end on a cliffhanger, unfortunately, but at least if it does, fans definitely know that it will be back, even if they have to wait five months to see what happens next.