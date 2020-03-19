‘Masked Singer’ Fans Fuming After DirecTV Feed Cuts out Before Tonight’s Reveal

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer viewers were in for a shock towards the end of the episode. However, it wasn’t because of a shocking elimination. Unfortunately, for some viewers across the country, the last 15-20 minutes of the episode cut off as a result of widespread outages of DirecTV’s service. As Deadline reported, DirecTV users on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas, were shocked when the service went dark at around 8:40 p.m. While the service was back up and running towards the end of the hour, it was too late for viewers of The Masked Singer, who were none too pleased to have missed out on watching part of the FOX program.

In case you did miss the last moments of The Masked Singer, the show revealed the identity of yet another mystery, masked celebrity. After some stiff competition from others in Group C, the Swan was ultimately eliminated. The judges guessed that the identity behind the Swan was Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Munn. But, none of them were able to guess the Swan’s true identity, as they were revealed to have been former Disney star Bella Thorne.

As previously mentioned, some fans across the country were not able to watch all of the unmasking action play out on the singing competition, and they had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

Why?!

So I’m watching my new favorite show @MaskedSingerFOX, and a few min before they were going to unmask someone, my @DIRECTV decided to do a reboot!!! 😩😡 WHY!!!!!! 😞😢 pic.twitter.com/8y7dWeMm6D — Tammy Shaw #Loveeternal ❤️ (@Tammy_Shaw) March 19, 2020

One fan was especially annoyed that they were unable to watch the final moments of their favorite show. As they pointed out, they were unable to because of problems with their DirecTV service.

What’s Going On?

@DIRECTV WTF is going on. It’s not working and stopped during @MaskedSingerFOX 😡 — Paola (@paolankotb16) March 19, 2020

Yet another fan was shocked to see that their Masked Singer feed was cut short thanks to an issue with DirecTV. They even directly tagged the AT&T-owned satellite service, but they did not publicly reply to their message.

“Just Stupid”

Damn @foxnetworks and @DIRECTV , so glad that your services break up during the masked singer, but the commercials come through crystal clear, ya know, when you’re getting paid for advertising space. This is just stupid. — ProtoKoL_X (@ProtoKoLX_TV) March 19, 2020

Some disgruntled viewers were not afraid to say how they really felt about this DirecTV outage, with one even saying that the whole situation is “just stupid.”

Thanks, No Thanks

Why must there always be an update at the most inopportune time. This time, missed the @MaskedSingerFOX reveal! Thanks @DIRECTV — Amanda (@MandaC777) March 19, 2020

As one Masked Singer fan wrote on Twitter, this DirecTV outage came at the most “inopportune time” as the show was just about to reveal the identity behind the Swan.

Messing Things Up

My #Directv goes out right before the reveal on the masked singer and now it’s probably not recording expedition unknown either! 😭 — 💚Kellie Bevino🍀 (@Kellie_Shae) March 19, 2020

The Masked Singer wasn’t the only show that was interrupted for fans. Other shows that aired in the 8 p.m. ET time slot, such as Survivor and Chicago Med, were also cut short for some of those with DirecTV.

Not The Best Time

Bro how @DIRECTV going to go out WHEN WE CANT EVEN GO ANYWHERE!?!? NOW I CANT ECEN WATCH TV! And RIGHT before they announce @MaskedSingerFOX revealed the next person — Evan Wilson (@evan_wilson99) March 19, 2020

Considering that social distancing and self-isolation measures have been in place lately to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus, many Americans have been at home trying to find ways to preoccupy their time. As one fan noted, since DirecTV had some outages, viewers didn’t even have the option to catch up on their favorite shows during this difficult time period.

Eyerolls All Around

@DIRECTV went out as soon as they were announcing who got kicked off @MaskedSingerFOX 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — hales 🍍 (@Haaaleeeyyy21) March 19, 2020

This fan was none too pleased that DirecTV’s outages made them unable to watch The Masked Singer‘s latest reveal. They even utilized plenty of eyeroll emojis to get their feelings across.