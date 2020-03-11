'The Masked Singer' Eliminates the Bear, and They're a Major Political Figure

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer introduced their audience to a brand new crop of masked celebrities. Group C of the competition featured performances from the Astronaut, the Swan, the Rhino, the T-Rex, the Night Angel, and the Bear. But, one of those singers got the boot at the end of the episode, with the Bear being eliminated from the competition. In one of the most shocking reveals on the show yet, the Bear was revealed to have been former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin.

NOT @SarahPalinUSA !!!!!!!!!!! AND I THOUGHT IT WAS TINA FEY 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 @MaskedSingerFOX you have really outdone yourself w this one.... #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/BDvdhzZIlP — Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) March 12, 2020

Palin shocked the judges, host Nick Cannon, and Masked Singer fans everywhere by revealing that she was the one underneath the Bear mask. After she was revealed, the former Vice Presidential candidate then went into her own rendition of "Baby Got Back," and, yes, even brought down the house in the process.

This week marked the first outing for the competitors in Group C. In prior weeks, competitors in Groups A and B competed (once the competition gets narrowed down a bit more, all of the contestants are set to compete together on the series). Several celebrities such as Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, and Chaka Khan have already been eliminated from the show.

Most recently, on the March 4 episode of the show, Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron was revealed to have been behind the Taco mask. Following his time on the program, Bergeron spoke with Entertainment Weekly, where he expressed that there were actually plenty of connections between DWTS and The Masked Singer.

"Apart from the wonderful, infectious, crazy format is that so many of the people who work on Masked Singer have also worked on Dancing over the years," Bergeron told the publication. "What made it even more bizarre is that the Masked Singer is shot on the exact same soundstage as Dancing. So during the period, which was only a few days that I was there, I had a little mask on and a hoodie and a "Don't talk to me" sweatshirt. I couldn't acknowledge the people that I usually would hug in the hall. I had to keep walking by them."

Elsewhere during the interview, Bergeron said that he has high hopes for a lengthy future for The Masked Singer. But, he did voice one specific concern about the show's format.

"I can [see it sticking around for a long time]. The only concern I would have for them is the same concern I have for any show that becomes wildly popular and then a network tries to squeeze every last drop out of it like what happened with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire years ago when Regis Philbin was hosting and in the heyday of Dancing With the Stars — I remember there was one season where we were on for three nights in a row," he said about the FOX series. "My folks were alive then and they said, "Honey, we love you. But that's a lot." That'd be my only concern, that they don't exhaust the format too quickly."