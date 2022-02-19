Martin Lawrence and ‘Martin’ Cast Get 30th Anniversary Reunion Special

Martin Lawrence is reuniting with the surviving members of the Martin cast for the show’s 30th anniversary. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, BET+ is producing the reunion special, Deadline reports. Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II are expected to attend alongside the comedian.

The actor who portrayed one of Martin’s best friends on the show, Thomas Mikal Ford, died in 2016 after suffering a ruptured abdominal aneurysm. He was 52 years old.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

The streamer also teases there will be other surprise guests to join the original cast –– and while they’re not giving out any names at this time, any of the show’s guest stars from its five-year run from 1992-1997 would make for a good choice. Tracy Morgan, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Jackie Chan, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Billy Dee Williams, and Mr. T all make the list as possible contenders. There’s also a chance Lawrence may make an appearance as one of the various characters he used to play on the show.

The special will feature interviews with original directors and the cast, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”