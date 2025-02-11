‘Night Court’ Cast Teases Musical Episode: ‘Ridiculously Fun’ (Exclusive)

Night Court is turning the courtroom into a Broadway stage for a “ridiculously fun” musical number later this season. Night Court stars Lacretta (Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous), Nyambi Nyambi (Wyatt) and Gary Anthony Williams (Flobert) opened up to PopCulture.com about the wild antics to come on Season 3 of the NBC sitcom ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode.

Lacretta told PopCulture viewers will get to know all of the beloved Night Court characters “a little bit better” this season as they take on “some adventures” as a cast — including a full-on musical episode.

Nyambi hinted that the musical episode was “really fun” and a little “scary” for him as a performer, “because, you know, I don’t do musicals.” He joked, “I’ve always wanted to do a musical, but the good Lord did not bless me with a voice to do musicals on a consistent basis, because I’m pitchy, a little pitchy.” Quipping that his “big number” is just the number “one,” the Mike & Molly alum pointed out that everyone — regardless of their musical talent — was having “a lot of fun” filming the episode, which he thinks will show to the viewers.

Williams joked that while he can “sing good enough” and “dance good enough,” it’s “not fair” to have him singing and dancing alongside his co-star Lacretta, who made her Broadway debut with Disaster! in 2016. “That’s not fair. That’s not fair to do that to somebody,” Williams joked, calling their number “fantastic” and “ridiculously” fun to do.

Williams might have himself to blame, however. “I remember when I first came into the show and I know that Nyambi sings and Lacretta sings and I said to them one day, ‘Why isn’t there a musical number?’ They’re like, ‘They’ve been talking about that.’ … So then it came to fruition.”

NIGHT COURT’s Gary Anthony Williams as Flobert, Nyambi Nyambi as Wyatt, Lacretta as Gurgs — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star continued that there’s “no greater joy” for an improv comedy actor to play the the wacky and unpredictable Flobert. “That’s the beauty. The show is already stupid. Funny. I put a period after each one of those,” he joked. “Flobert gets to be the stupidest. …There’s no greater joy as an improv actor, as an actor who doesn’t like to just do the same thing over and over.”

Lacretta told PopCulture that introducing new generations to the hilarious world of Night Court season after season is a “beautiful” thing. “It’s just beautiful to have the old and the new come together,” she said. “I’m pretty hip, but I’m pretty not. And so there are times where it’s just a beautiful mirroring of the older generation, how they established themselves, how that influences the younger generation, but then also how the younger generation, when allowed, can influence the older generation.”

She went on, “That shows us that even though we’re in different generations, and there might be a gap between us, that we can still find common ground.”

Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.