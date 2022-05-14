'Married... With Children' Revival Officially in the Works, But With One Major Change

✖

Married...With Children could soon be the latest TV series to make a return after decades off-air. But with this potential return comes a slight tweak to the presentation of the series. The original cast is all set for a return, including Ed O'Neil, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino. But they won't be returning in live-action, instead starring in animated form.

The series idea is currently being pitched around to TV networks and streaming platforms, with Deadline reporting the potential revival is "getting strong interest." According to the outlet, Fox, Hulu or Peacock are high on the list of destinations, with Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter serving as showrunner.

Fans of the original series will note how it almost lends itself to an animated or cartoony world, with patriarch Al Bundy surviving on toaster leavings, surviving injuries that would kill any normal person, and scoring four touchdowns in a single game. Going animated would keep that intact while also freeing the series to go elsewhere, feature a wide array of guest stars and even venture down paths you'd expect on Family Guy or Bob's Burgers.

Fox originally carried the initial series, unceremoniously canceling it in 1997 and ending without a proper finale. The original series was one of the longest-running live-action series on network television, lasting 11 seasons in it is original run. As Deadline points out, there was talk of a revival for the Bundy clan in recent years, with Faustino shopping around a spin-off that would see Bud Bundy moving back into his old home with his ex-wife and best friend. O'Neil and Sagal would have reprised their roles as Peg and Al Bundy, finally striking it rich and moving to Las Vegas.

The revival idea fizzled out due to objections from original co-creator Rob Leavitt's son. Fellow creator Michael Moye was on board for the project, along with the original cast, but the difficulty in managing schedules helped end the idea.

An animated revival helps to solve any scheduling issues with the cast, creating an opportunity to revive the series while also maintaining its status quo. No network or streamer is attached to the potential series just yet, but the cast is back and ready to roll. Will Al Bundy get a chance to ride again and stumble spectacularly in life? We'll have to wait and see.